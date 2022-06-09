Professional Truck Driving Championship to attract best drivers to Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The best truckers across the Sunflower State will converge on the Capitol City for the 2022 Kansas Professional Truck Driving Championship.

The Kansas Motor Carriers Association says professional truck drivers from across the Sunflower State will show what they’re made of at the 2022 Kansas Professional Truck Driving Championship on June 17 and 18 at the Stormont Vail Events Center, 1 Expocentre Dr., and Hotel Topeka at City Center, 1717 SW Topeka Blvd.

During the competition, KMCA said drivers will maneuver through a 6-challenge course, prove their industry knowledge in a 40-question written exam and conduct a vehicle inspection. It said judges will be state and law enforcement officials.

In order to compete, KMCA noted that drivers must be accident-free within the past year. It said the eight classes of competition which drivers can enter include: straight truck, three-axle trailer, four-axle trailer, five-axle trailer, tank truck, sleeper berth, flatbed trailer and twin trailers.

The Association indicated that this is Kansas’ premier driving event and has attracted nearly 50 of the industry’s best drivers. Representing a combined 1,105 years of experience and 89 million miles of safe driving, on average it said each participating driver has over 2 million safe miles and 29 years of experience.

KMCA said the crowning of the grand champion driver, class champions and finalists, rookie-of-the-year, equipment inspection champion and the top team of drivers will be held at an awards banquet on Saturday night, June 18, at 7 p.m.

A schedule of events is as follows:

June 17: 9 a.m. - Opening Ceremonies at the Maner Conference Center in the Shawnee Room.

June 18: 8:15 a.m. - Driving Competition will begin in the Stormont Vail Events Center South parking lot and will continue until all 48 drivers have completed the course. 7 p.m. - An Awards Banquet will be held at the Maner Conference Center in the Sunflower Ballroom.



