Oakland Pool to finally reopen to swimmers on Saturday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After a delayed opening, the Oakland Pool will finally be ready for swimmers on Saturday, June 11.

Shawnee County Parks and Recreation says the weekend of June 11 it will finally reopen Oakland Pool, 801 NE Poplar St., for the season from noon to 5 p.m. for $2 per person.

SCP+R said the opening of the pool was delayed after a December storm blew down various power poles, and knocked out power to the north and west sides of Oakland-Billard Park - including the pool.

The Department said Evergy worked hard to get a new transformer - despite supply chain issues - and redesign the power grid, installed the new transformer and ran underground wiring.

SCP+R noted that Torgeson Excavating and Torgeson Electric also installed piping and wiring.

With electricity restored, the Department said park maintenance staff members were able to pump out stormwater so the pool could be washed and cleaned before it was filled and had chemicals added.

SCP+R said the chemicals required three to five days to balance before the pool could be ready to swim in.

The Department also noted that a large amount of vandalism that happened in the off-season was also repaired at the same time that the electricity was restored and did not delay the opening of the pool.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.