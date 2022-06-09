Advertisement

National average price of gas spikes to $5 a gallon

Experts say the situation could become worse if there are any unexpected issues at the nation’s...
Experts say the situation could become worse if there are any unexpected issues at the nation’s refineries or a major hurricane that impacts oil production or refineries this summer.(Marta Lavandier | AP)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 10:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – The national average price of gas surpassed $5 a gallon for the first time ever Thursday, according to GasBuddy.

This comes behind months of gas price increases across the country, driven by the rise in seasonal demand amid supply constraints.

“It’s been one kink after another this year, and worst of all, demand doesn’t seem to be responding to the surge in gas prices, meaning there is a high probability that prices could go even higher in the weeks ahead,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

De Haan said the situation could become worse if there are any unexpected issues at the nation’s refineries or a major hurricane that impacts oil production or refineries this summer.

“It’s a perfect storm of factors all aligning to create a rare environment of rapid price hikes,” De Haan added.

According to AAA, people are still fueling up despite the high prices, but at some point, drivers may change their daily habits because of the increased costs.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3900 block Carlson Rd.
Child dies from injuries in Carlson Road accident
Kyle Scott (Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections)
Man convicted of sexual assault of 3-year-old at daycare sentenced to life in prison
Ashley Dixon (left) and Jake Ludlum (right) are arrested after drugs are found in the vehicle...
Expired vehicle registration leads to Topeka meth arrest
Flames engulf a camper trailer behind 1525 SE Quincy Monday evening, June 8, 2022.
Fire destroys shed, camper near downtown Topeka
Augustine E. Covarrubias (right) and Nicholas W. Kinnard (left)
Two from KC arrested for meth after search warrant served in SW Topeka

Latest News

A Jackson Public School student receives a bandage on the arm after receiving a children's dose...
Officials: Millions of COVID-19 shots ordered for youngest
A popcorn shortage could wreak havoc with movie theater profits as Hollywood prepares for more...
A popcorn shortage might be just around the corner
LIVE: Biden remarks at Summit of the Americas
A Marine Corps aircraft crashed Wednesday in the Southern California desert and civilian and...
Official: 4 dead, 1 unaccounted for in Marine aircraft crash
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks during a news conference, Thursday, June 9,...
House approves ‘red flag’ gun bill unlikely to pass Senate