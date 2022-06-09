More than 20 DVDs stolen from Manhattan Public Library this week

Advertisement

By Becky Goff
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Over the last two days, staff at Manhattan Public Library have found the empty cases for more than 20 popular movies in the stacks.

Library staff say the DVDs, which can be borrowed for free with a library card, have been removed from the cases.

The missing DVDs include many of the Marvel movies, and multiple family favorites.

Library staff say if items keep being taken without using the library system, they may have to make changes.

“We’re all just wanting the community to truly understand that we are a fine free library, we’re a public library and we just want people to use it in the right way and by doing that is through a library card.” Manhattan Public Library Head of Community Engagement, Maddy Ogle says.

Library staff say the missing DVDs can be returned, no questions asked.

