Man sentenced to prison for shooting clerk in face during attempted robbery

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - The man convicted of shooting a Kansas City, Kan., convenience store clerk in the face and leaving him for dead during an attempted robbery has been sentenced to nearly 18 years in prison.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Kansas says on Wednesday, June 8, Jakel Webster, 26, of Kansas City, was sentenced to prison for the attempted robbery of a Kansas City, Kan., convince store in which a clerk was shot in the face.

According to the Office, Webster was sentenced to 212 months - 17.7 years - in prison as his codefendant in the case, Jorden Brownlee, 22, of Lenexa, was sentenced to 97 months - 8 years - in prison.

On April 28, 2020, the Office said Webster and Brownlee entered a Quick Shop on Metropolitan Ave. After Brownlee unsuccessfully tried to get into the enclosed cashier area with a baseball bat, it said Webster fired an apparent SKS-style rifle and hit the clerk.

Webster has admitted that he fired a second shot at the clerk before the pair ran without any stolen goods and left the clerk bleeding on the floor.

The Office noted that the injured clerk was taken to the hospital in critical condition. He has had multiple surgeries due to issues stemming from the gunshot wounds.

As part of sentencing, the Office indicated that a federal judge ordered Webster also pay about $318,000 in restitution - primarily for injuries sustained by the clerk.

Webster was charged with the crimes in May 2020.

