Man convicted of 2nd degree murder in killing of Northwest Kansas woman

STOCKTON, Kan. (WIBW) - The man accused of killing a Northwestern Kansas woman has been convicted of second-degree murder.

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says on Wednesday, June 8, Thomas S. Wojtczuk, 41, of Woodson, was convicted of second-degree intentional murder for the 2020 death of a Northwest Kansas woman.

AG Schmidt said Wojtczuk was found guilty by a jury in Rooks Co. District Court following a 7-day trial. He said Rooks Co. District Judge Thomas J. Drees accepted the verdict and a sentencing date has not been set.

Schmidt noted that Wojtczuk pleaded guilty to one count of criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in connection with the murder charge on Oct. 4, 2021.

The AG said the conviction stemmed from the April 8, 2020, death of Charity Northrop in Woodston, which was investigated by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Rooks Co. Sheriff’s Office.

Schmidt indicated the case was prosecuted by Assistant Attorney General Jessica Domme of his office and Rooks Co. Attorney Danielle Muir.

