Advertisement

Man convicted of 2nd degree murder in killing of Northwest Kansas woman

(KWCH)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 2:10 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STOCKTON, Kan. (WIBW) - The man accused of killing a Northwestern Kansas woman has been convicted of second-degree murder.

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says on Wednesday, June 8, Thomas S. Wojtczuk, 41, of Woodson, was convicted of second-degree intentional murder for the 2020 death of a Northwest Kansas woman.

AG Schmidt said Wojtczuk was found guilty by a jury in Rooks Co. District Court following a 7-day trial. He said Rooks Co. District Judge Thomas J. Drees accepted the verdict and a sentencing date has not been set.

Schmidt noted that Wojtczuk pleaded guilty to one count of criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in connection with the murder charge on Oct. 4, 2021.

The AG said the conviction stemmed from the April 8, 2020, death of Charity Northrop in Woodston, which was investigated by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Rooks Co. Sheriff’s Office.

Schmidt indicated the case was prosecuted by Assistant Attorney General Jessica Domme of his office and Rooks Co. Attorney Danielle Muir.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3900 block Carlson Rd.
Child dies from injuries in Carlson Road accident
Kyle Scott (Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections)
Man convicted of sexual assault of 3-year-old at daycare sentenced to life in prison
Ashley Dixon (left) and Jake Ludlum (right) are arrested after drugs are found in the vehicle...
Expired vehicle registration leads to Topeka meth arrest
Flames engulf a camper trailer behind 1525 SE Quincy Monday evening, June 8, 2022.
Fire destroys shed, camper near downtown Topeka
Augustine E. Covarrubias (right) and Nicholas W. Kinnard (left)
Two from KC arrested for meth after search warrant served in SW Topeka

Latest News

FILE - (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
Kansans walk away with savings account awards during 529 celebration
Former Fulbright scholar returns to K-State from Ukraine
Watching Your Wallet: How to combat rising car insurance
Watching Your Wallet: How to put the brakes on rising car insurance costs
Aaron Michael Lewis, 29
Carbondale man arrested for meth after recognized for active warrant