Loud booms in MHK on Wednesday was RCPD’s Tactical Team training

Riley County PD Tactical Team trains on Oak Street
Riley County PD Tactical Team trains on Oak Street(WIBW)
By Becky Goff
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 8:43 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Manhattan residents who live near the Sunset Zoo may have heard some loud booms on Wednesday as Riley County Police Department held training on Oak Street.

RCPD’s tactical team practiced entry techniques on a house owned by USD 383, which is set to be demolished to expand parking at Manhattan High School.

Using residences to train on proper use of equipment helps the tactical team understand what they need to improve on, should the need arise.

Wednesday’s training included using incendiary devices, known as flash bangs, and other tactics to force entry into the house, and rooms within the house.

“Anytime work with devices such as this, you know we always have to make sure we’re doing the right things at the right time and to make sure that we’re doing it safely for every single person involved.” Riley County Police Department Investigations Supervisor and Tactical Team Leader, Sgt. Daniel Bortnick says.

Riley County Police Department trains regularly to continue improving the Department’s response to a variety of possible situations they could encounter.

