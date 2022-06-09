Advertisement

Lawrence Police serve robbery, kidnapping-related search warrant

FILE
FILE(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 9:45 AM CDT
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Haskell Ave. was closed Thursday morning as Lawernce Police served a robbery and kidnapping-related search warrant.

The Lawrence Police Department says in a tweet on Thursday morning, June 9, that in the 1600 block of Haskell Ave. there was a large police presence as officers served a search warrant.

Officers noted that the warrant was related to an ongoing robbery and kidnapping investigation.

LPD said Haskell Ave. had been closed as the warrant was executed but reopened just after 9:30 a.m.

Lawrence Police have not yet identified suspects or said when the robbery and kidnapping happened.

