Lansing senior named as American Legion Boys State of Kansas Governor 2022

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The results are in and a Lansing senior has been named as the American Legion Boys State of Kansas Governor for the 2022 session.

The American Legion says Austin Davis, of Lansing, a senior-to-be at Lansing High School, has been elected the governor of its Boys State of Kansas for the 2022 session. It said the announcement was made on Tuesday evening, June 7, during the ALBSLK’s evening retreat at Kansas State University in Manhattan.

The Legion noted that Davis, the Federalist Party candidate, and his lieutenant governor running mate, Lukas Haase, of Overland Park’s Blue Valley Southwest High School, won the election over the Nationalist Party team of governor candidate Josh Hulsey, of Wichita’s Andover High School, and his lieutenant governor running mate Konnor Quinn-Colman, of Leavenworth’s Leavenworth High School.

The American Legion said the election results for other state offices are as follows:

Secretary of State - Roman Johnson, Nationalist, Leavenworth, Leavenworth High School, defeated Calvin Shank, Federalist, Hutchinson, Buhler High School.

Attorney General - Daniel Newallis, Nationalist, Olathe, Blue Valley West High School, defeated Nicholas Murphy, Federalist, Leawood, Blue Valley High School.

State Treasurer - Zach Jowers, Federalist, Topeka, Seaman High School, defeated Caleb Denney, Nationalist, Leavenworth, Leavenworth High School.

The Legion said Kansas Boys State Governor Davis gave his inaugural address at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, at K-State’s McCain Auditorium, followed by Jeremy Ehart, of Hutchinson, who was elected the American Legion Department of Kansas commander during the organization’s 103rd annual convention in Topeka.

