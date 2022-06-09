Lake Shawnee included in blue-green algae warnings for second week

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Lake Shawnee has been placed under a blue-green algae warning for the second week in a row.

On Thursday, June 9, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, along with the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks, says it has issued several public health advisories for Kansas lakes due to blue-green algae.

The KDHE noted that a harmful algae bloom could look like foam, scum, or paint floating on top of the water and could be colored blue, bright green, brown or red. It said blooms can develop quickly and if the water appears suspicious or there are decaying algae on the shore, residents should avoid contact and keep animals away.

The Department said toxins from blue-green algae can be absorbed via ingestion, inhalation of aerosols, and even skin contact. It said symptoms vary depending on type of exposure but can include rash, vomiting, diarrhea, fever, sore throat and headache.

The KDHE said if anyone or any pet has come into contact with blue-green algae, the area should be rinsed with clean, fresh water. It said suspected related health incidents should be reported HERE.

The KDHE said active advisories are as follows:

Warning: Big Eleven Lake, Wyandotte County Colwich City Lake, Sedgwick County Gathering Pond, Geary County Jerry Ivey Pond, Saline County Lake Shawnee, Shawnee County Marion Reservoir, Marion County (Lowered on June 9)

Watch: Garnett Lake (north), Anderson County



The Department noted the following locations had advisories lifted:

Herington City Lake, Dickinson County (Lifted on June 9)

Marion County Lake, Marion County (Lifted on June 9)

The KDHE said when a warning is issued, it recommends residents take the following precautions:

Lake water is not safe to drink for pets or livestock.

Lake water, regardless of blue-green algae status, should never be consumed by humans.

Water contact should be avoided.

Fish may be eaten if they are rinsed with clean water and only the fillet portion is consumed, while all other parts are discarded.

Do not allow pets to eat dried algae.

If lake water contacts the skin, wash with clean water as soon as possible.

Avoid areas of visible algae accumulation.

