Advertisement

Kansas nurses advocate for workplace safety legislation on Capitol Hill

Kansas nurses meet with Sen. Roger Marshall, (R-Kan.)
Kansas nurses meet with Sen. Roger Marshall, (R-Kan.)
By David Ade
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Kelly Sommers, the state director for the Kansas State Nurses Association, and nurses from across the country are calling on the Senate to pass legislation which would require health care employers to better protect employees from violence.

Sommers said, “this is an extremely important issue to us as nurses. We’re very excited that it passed the House bipartisan. So we’re hoping the same thing happens again this year in the Senate.”

Terry Siek, the vice president of patient care and chief nursing officer at Hays Medical Center, said, “just in the last two years, our violence against our health care workers at my hospital has increased threefold.”

Sommers and Siek traveled to Washington, D.C. to join an American Nurses Association effort -- pushing for the Senate to pass the Workplace Violence Prevention for Health Care and Social Service Workers Act. The legislation passed the House in 2021 with bipartisan support, but the Senate version of the bill is stalled with only Democratic support.

Siek said, “we have a lot of physical assaults, nurses getting kicked, punched that families, families yelling and screaming at nurses over things they have no control over. It just seems like everybody is thinks it’s OK to be invisible.”

Sommers and Siek met with Kansas lawmakers. Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.), who was a OB-GYN doctor, expressed his support for the nursing profession.

Marshall said, “nurses are important, maybe the most important part of delivering healthcare. So it’s just great to see old friends and talk about issues where we can make a difference.”

A spokesperson for Senator Marshall also added that the senator is examining legislation to address safety for nurses in the workplace.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3900 block Carlson Rd.
Child dies from injuries in Carlson Road accident
Kyle Scott (Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections)
Man convicted of sexual assault of 3-year-old at daycare sentenced to life in prison
Ashley Dixon (left) and Jake Ludlum (right) are arrested after drugs are found in the vehicle...
Expired vehicle registration leads to Topeka meth arrest
Flames engulf a camper trailer behind 1525 SE Quincy Monday evening, June 8, 2022.
Fire destroys shed, camper near downtown Topeka
Augustine E. Covarrubias (right) and Nicholas W. Kinnard (left)
Two from KC arrested for meth after search warrant served in SW Topeka

Latest News

Jakel Webster
Man sentenced to prison for shooting clerk in face during attempted robbery
Authorities said two people had to be rescued on Thursday at a Mars M&M factory in Pennsylvania...
2 rescued after falling into chocolate tank at M&M factory, authorities say
Newman Regional Health
Newman Regional staff complete first robotic-assisted surgery
Lawrence search warrant
Suspect arrested after LPD serves robbery, kidnapping-related search warrant
Philadelphia Police officers and detectives look over evidence at the scene of a shooting in...
2 arrested, facing murder charges in Philadelphia shooting