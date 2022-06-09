Kansas among worst states for racial equality in education

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas has been ranked among the worst states in the nation for racial equality in education.

Decades after the landmark decision in Brown v. Board of Education, WalletHub.com says while no one can be denied enrollment in a school due to their skin color, that does not necessarily mean educational conditions are equal for all students. The personal finance website said it recently released its report for the Best States for Racial Equality in Education, and Kansas was in the bottom half.

In order to find which states have more racial equality in education than others, WalletHub said it compared all 50 states against the difference between white and Black Americans in areas like high school and college degrees, test scores and graduation rates.

The report ranked Kansas 32nd overall, with a total score of 40.97. Meanwhile, Colorado ranked 37th with a total score of 36.09 and Nebraska ranked 40th with a total score of 34.71.

However, Missouri ranked 29th with an overall score of 42.92 and Oklahoma ranked 6th with an overall score of 60.07.

The report also found that Nebraska had the fifth-highest gap in standardized test scores between white students and Black students. Oklahoma was found to have the fourth-highest gap in mean SAT scores.

The study shows the states with the most racial equality in education are as follows:

Wyoming West Virginia New Mexico Idaho Montana

The study also found the states with the least racial equality in education are as follows:

Wisconsin Minnesota Connecticut New York Massachusetts

For more information or to see where other states fall, click HERE.

