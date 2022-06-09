Kansans walk away with savings account awards during 529 celebration

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three Kansans walked away with $1,000 each for Learning Quest 529 accounts during the month of May for 529 Day.

Every spring, Kansas Treasurer Lynn Rogers says 529 Day is celebrated throughout the nation on May 29 by state treasurers and plan administrators to educate future students about the advantages of a 529 plan.

In 2022, Rogers said his office decided to celebrate 529 Day throughout the month of May and hosted events at the Flint Hills Discovery Center in Manhattan, the Sternberg Museum of Natural History in Hays, and the Kansas Children’s Discovery Center in Topeka.

“I really love getting the opportunity to travel around the state and help future and current students have the opportunity to save their money in a smart way to invest in a future dream. Dreams can become possibilities with plans. I even received some art from children who drew for me what they hope to become when they are older,” Rogers said.

During each event, the Treasurer said Kansans had the opportunity to nominate a current student or future to student to enter a drawing to win a $1,000 gift to add to a new or existing Learning Quest 529 account.

“Education is critically important, not just for moving each generation forward but it is an essential tool for breaking the cycle of poverty for many families and building a more inclusive economy,” said Shawn Wooden, President of the National Association of State Treasurers and Connecticut Treasurer. “But getting a college education or pursuing other post-secondary education options is expensive. 529 Savings Plans allow families to save and help pay for college. It helps many secure dreams for the future and I’m proud of the work NAST and CSPN (College Savings Plan Network) are doing to raise awareness on the need and value of 529 Savings Plans.”

Rogers said he would like to congratulate the following recipients of the 529 Day drawings:

Lennon Petty, Manhattan

John Kim, Wichita

Andy Prescott, Hays

The Treasurer noted that Learning Quest will coordinate with each recipient to make sure they get their award in the form of a Learning Quest account which can be used for professional development spending. He said no tax dollars were used in the promotion.

