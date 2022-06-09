Advertisement

Kansans join Marshall to highlight how droughts have hurt Kansas agriculture

FILE - Kansas farmers say they're concerned about the future of their crops if the drought...
FILE - Kansas farmers say they're concerned about the future of their crops if the drought continues in the central and western parts of the state.(KWCH)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two Kansans joined Senator Roger Marshall to highlight how recent droughts have left Kansas’ agriculture industry in an unsettling position.

U.S. Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) says he and Sen. Michael Bennet (D-Colo.) co-lead a hearing on building drought resiliency in the U.S. Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry’s Subcommittee on Conservation, Climate, Forestry, and Natural Resources. He said the hearing featured two Kansans and comes as recent reports indicate crop yield in the Sunflower State is expected to drop by more than 100 million bushels from 2021′s harvest.

During his opening statement, Marshall said he summarized how recent droughts in the U.S. have hurt Kansas’ agricultural industry.

“Just last month, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration deemed April as one of the driest months on record in the last 100 years. Currently, over half of the state is in a designated moderate drought, and over a third of the state is designated as severe,” Marshall said. “Just last week, the Topeka Capital-Journal reported that the projected wheat yield in Kansas is expected to drop by over 100 million bushels, a value of over one billion dollars. This lack of rain not only hurts farm production at its most crucial time, but also adversely affects ranchers and families who fall victim to raging wildfires across the plains, incurring hundreds of thousands of dollars lost in assets, and at their worst, homes and lives.”

Marshall said among five witnesses were two agricultural experts from the Sunflower State - Tom Willis, of Liberal, owner and manager of T&O Farms LLC and a farmer with the Kansas State University Water Farm, and Earl Lewis, of Manhattan, Chief Engineer with the Kansas Department of Agriculture’s Division of Water Resources and a member of the Western States Water Council.

The Senator said he introduced both Willis and Lewis at the start of the hearing.

