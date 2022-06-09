Juneteenth Events: 2022

June 3 - 16: 8 a.m. - 8 p.m. Juneteenth Art Walk: Downtown Manhattan businesses will view artwork with chances to bid on the art with a live auction at the Douglass Activity center on Thursday, June 16. Douglass Community Center - Downtown Manhattan 900 Yuma St. Downtown Manhattan

June 11: 11 a.m. Annual Juneteenth parade in downtown Topeka. The parade will be followed by a party in Cushinberry Park. Downtown Topeka

Cushinberry Park Downtown Topeka

335 SE 15th St.

June 11: 12 - 5 p.m. Juneteenth Celebration in Junction City Heritage Park. Junction City 101-199 W 6th St.

June 13: 6 p.m. Youth Juneteenth Celebration at New Beginnings Baptist Church. Topeka 1329 SW 37th St.

June 14: 7:30 p.m. Taco Tuesday at Betty Phillips Neighborhood Park. Topeka 3303 SE Irvingham St.

June 16: 12 p.m. Juneteenth, Independence, and the Nation: Then and Now League of Women voters Hot Topics. A discussion held by Dr. Kim Warren and Deborah L. Dandridge Zoom https://bit.ly/3LtvdGR

June 16: 6 p.m. Topeka Friends and Family Juneteenth council banquet at New Mount Zion Baptist Church. Topeka 2801 SE Indiana St.

June 17: 7 p.m. Community Gospel Choir at Victory Bible Church. Lawrence 1942 Massachusetts St.

June 17: 8 - 10 p.m. Juneteenth Celebration featuring Jammin’ Jay Lamont at Tony’s Pizza Event Center. Salina 800 The Midway.

June 18: 11 a.m. Juneteenth Parade on Massachusetts St. which will begin at 7th and Mass and head south. Lawrence 7th and Massachusetts St.

June 18: 12 p.m. A celebration of the history of Juneteenth with music, poetry, spoken word, dance, vendors and food will be held at Hillcrest Community Center. Topeka 1800 SW 21st St.

June 18: 12 - 8 p.m. Juneteenth Celebration at South Park which will feature oral history videos, speakers, underground railroad tours, and essay contest winners. Lawrence 1100 block of Massachusetts St.

June 18: 1 - 8 p.m. Ase’s 3rd Annual Juneteenth by the Lake. Milford State Park 3612 State Park Rd.

June 19: 7:30 - 9:30 p.m. Love Does: A Celebration of Juneteenth at the University of Kansas Lied Center. Lawrence 1600 Stewart Dr.

June 19: 3 p.m. Gospel Extravaganza at St. John AME Church. Topeka 701 SW Topeka Blvd.