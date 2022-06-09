Advertisement

Juneteenth Events: 2022

About 200 Juneteenth flags were handed out Friday and more will be distributed over the weekend.(Rosemond Crown)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With Juneteenth officially a federal holiday in 2022, many local organizations will host Juneteenth activities and events throughout the month of June.

DateEventLocationAddress
June 3 - 16: 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.Juneteenth Art Walk: Downtown Manhattan businesses will view artwork with chances to bid on the art with a live auction at the Douglass Activity center on Thursday, June 16.Douglass Community Center - Downtown Manhattan900 Yuma St. Downtown Manhattan
June 11: 11 a.m.Annual Juneteenth parade in downtown Topeka. The parade will be followed by a party in Cushinberry Park.Downtown Topeka
Cushinberry Park		Downtown Topeka
335 SE 15th St.
June 11: 12 - 5 p.m.Juneteenth Celebration in Junction City Heritage Park.Junction City101-199 W 6th St.
June 13: 6 p.m.Youth Juneteenth Celebration at New Beginnings Baptist Church.Topeka1329 SW 37th St.
June 14: 7:30 p.m.Taco Tuesday at Betty Phillips Neighborhood Park.Topeka3303 SE Irvingham St.
June 16: 12 p.m.Juneteenth, Independence, and the Nation: Then and Now League of Women voters Hot Topics. A discussion held by Dr. Kim Warren and Deborah L. DandridgeZoomhttps://bit.ly/3LtvdGR
June 16: 6 p.m.Topeka Friends and Family Juneteenth council banquet at New Mount Zion Baptist Church.Topeka2801 SE Indiana St.
June 17: 7 p.m.Community Gospel Choir at Victory Bible Church.Lawrence1942 Massachusetts St.
June 17: 8 - 10 p.m.Juneteenth Celebration featuring Jammin’ Jay Lamont at Tony’s Pizza Event Center.Salina800 The Midway.
June 18: 11 a.m.Juneteenth Parade on Massachusetts St. which will begin at 7th and Mass and head south.Lawrence7th and Massachusetts St.
June 18: 12 p.m.A celebration of the history of Juneteenth with music, poetry, spoken word, dance, vendors and food will be held at Hillcrest Community Center.Topeka1800 SW 21st St.
June 18: 12 - 8 p.m.Juneteenth Celebration at South Park which will feature oral history videos, speakers, underground railroad tours, and essay contest winners.Lawrence1100 block of Massachusetts St.
June 18: 1 - 8 p.m.Ase’s 3rd Annual Juneteenth by the Lake.Milford State Park3612 State Park Rd.
June 19: 7:30 - 9:30 p.m.Love Does: A Celebration of Juneteenth at the University of Kansas Lied Center.Lawrence1600 Stewart Dr.
June 19: 3 p.m.Gospel Extravaganza at St. John AME Church.Topeka701 SW Topeka Blvd.
June 19: 3 - 5 p.m.Juneteenth Walking Tour at Maple Grove Cemetery.LawrenceCross the Kansas River Bridge into North Lawrence and continue north on 2nd St. The cemetery is north of the stoplight at Highway 24 and 40 on the east side.

