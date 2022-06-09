Juneteenth Events: 2022
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With Juneteenth officially a federal holiday in 2022, many local organizations will host Juneteenth activities and events throughout the month of June.
|Date
|Event
|Location
|Address
|June 3 - 16: 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.
|Juneteenth Art Walk: Downtown Manhattan businesses will view artwork with chances to bid on the art with a live auction at the Douglass Activity center on Thursday, June 16.
|Douglass Community Center - Downtown Manhattan
|900 Yuma St. Downtown Manhattan
|June 11: 11 a.m.
|Annual Juneteenth parade in downtown Topeka. The parade will be followed by a party in Cushinberry Park.
|Downtown Topeka
Cushinberry Park
|Downtown Topeka
335 SE 15th St.
|June 11: 12 - 5 p.m.
|Juneteenth Celebration in Junction City Heritage Park.
|Junction City
|101-199 W 6th St.
|June 13: 6 p.m.
|Youth Juneteenth Celebration at New Beginnings Baptist Church.
|Topeka
|1329 SW 37th St.
|June 14: 7:30 p.m.
|Taco Tuesday at Betty Phillips Neighborhood Park.
|Topeka
|3303 SE Irvingham St.
|June 16: 12 p.m.
|Juneteenth, Independence, and the Nation: Then and Now League of Women voters Hot Topics. A discussion held by Dr. Kim Warren and Deborah L. Dandridge
|Zoom
|https://bit.ly/3LtvdGR
|June 16: 6 p.m.
|Topeka Friends and Family Juneteenth council banquet at New Mount Zion Baptist Church.
|Topeka
|2801 SE Indiana St.
|June 17: 7 p.m.
|Community Gospel Choir at Victory Bible Church.
|Lawrence
|1942 Massachusetts St.
|June 17: 8 - 10 p.m.
|Juneteenth Celebration featuring Jammin’ Jay Lamont at Tony’s Pizza Event Center.
|Salina
|800 The Midway.
|June 18: 11 a.m.
|Juneteenth Parade on Massachusetts St. which will begin at 7th and Mass and head south.
|Lawrence
|7th and Massachusetts St.
|June 18: 12 p.m.
|A celebration of the history of Juneteenth with music, poetry, spoken word, dance, vendors and food will be held at Hillcrest Community Center.
|Topeka
|1800 SW 21st St.
|June 18: 12 - 8 p.m.
|Juneteenth Celebration at South Park which will feature oral history videos, speakers, underground railroad tours, and essay contest winners.
|Lawrence
|1100 block of Massachusetts St.
|June 18: 1 - 8 p.m.
|Ase’s 3rd Annual Juneteenth by the Lake.
|Milford State Park
|3612 State Park Rd.
|June 19: 7:30 - 9:30 p.m.
|Love Does: A Celebration of Juneteenth at the University of Kansas Lied Center.
|Lawrence
|1600 Stewart Dr.
|June 19: 3 p.m.
|Gospel Extravaganza at St. John AME Church.
|Topeka
|701 SW Topeka Blvd.
|June 19: 3 - 5 p.m.
|Juneteenth Walking Tour at Maple Grove Cemetery.
|Lawrence
|Cross the Kansas River Bridge into North Lawrence and continue north on 2nd St. The cemetery is north of the stoplight at Highway 24 and 40 on the east side.
