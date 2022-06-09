Juneteenth artwalk in Downtown MHK to benefit artists, future celebrations

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - More than a dozen Manhattan-area artists are being featured in Downtown Manhattan’s inaugural Juneteenth ArtWalk.

Businesses along Poyntz Avenue between 3rd Street and 5th Street are featuring artwork focusing on the theme of ‘Freedom. Strength. Resilience.’

Artists were asked to interpret the theme to create artwork for display during the month of June.

Each artwork has a placard and Q-R code link explaining how the artwork fulfills this year’s theme.

“We’re a burgeoning art community down here and this just seemed like the perfect fit and goes along with how we want everybody to feel welcome in downtown.” Downtown Manhattan Inc., Executive Director, Gina Snyder says.

The Juneteenth Artwalk will be on display through the morning of June 16th, the artwork will then be auctioned off at the Douglas Activity Center on June 16th at 7:00pm. The proceeds from the sale will be split 50-50 with the artist and the remainder going to fund future Juneteenth celebrations.

