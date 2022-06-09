Fourth of July Events: 2022
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With Independence Day quickly approaching, here is a list of ways to celebrate around the Capitol City.
|Date
|Event
|City
|Address
|June 30 - July 4: 6 a.m. - 10 p.m.
|City Carnival
|Wamego
|599 6th St.
|July 1: 11 a.m.
|South Steps Friday at the Kansas Statehouse
|Topeka
|SW 8th and SW Van Buren St.
|July 2: 8 a.m. - 11:30 p.m.
|2022 Saint Marys Red, White and Blue
|Saint Marys
|500 W Lasley St.
|July 2: 4 p.m.
|4th of July UTV Parade
|Eskridge
|400 block S Main St.
|July 2: 7 p.m.
|Summer Fireworks Extravaganza
|Topeka
|455 SE Golf Park Blvd.
|July 3: 2 p.m .to dark
|Independence Day Celebration
|Clay Center
|205 S 12th St.
|July 4: 10 a.m. to dark
|Spirit of Kansas Celebration
|Topeka - Lake Shawnee
|29th and Croco Rd.
|July 4: 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.
|Spirit of Kansas Blues Festival
|Topeka
|3137 SE 29th St.
|July 4: 11 a.m.
|Collins Park Neighborhood July 4th Parade
|Topeka
|SW Collins Ave.
|July 4: 2 p.m.
|4th of July Golf Cart Parade
|Ozawkie
|6504 Cherokee Ln.
|July 4: 5 - 8:30 p.m.
|Old Fashioned 4th of July in Swenson Park
|Lindsborg
|400 N Main St.
|July 4: 6 - 10 p.m.
|Overbrook 4th of July Celebration
|Overbrook
|Highway 56
|July 4: 6:30 p.m.
|Concert #6 - 4th of July Celebration
|Manhattan
|Central Park Rd.
|July 4: 7 - 9 p.m.
|Bob Seger tribute Silver Bullet at Sundown Salute! 4th of July Festival
|Milford Lake
|3612 State Park Rd.
|July 4: 7 - 11 p.m.
|Wamego Fireworks Show
|Wamego
|Lincoln Ave.
If you have a Fourth of July Event that you would like included, email a description, location, date and time HERE.
Fireworks will also soon grace the skies of Northeast Kansas, here’s when they’re allowed:
|Location
|Dates
|Hours
|Shawnee Co.
|June 27 - July 4
|8 a.m. to midnight
|Auburn
|June 27 - July 4
|8 a.m. to midnight
|Topeka
|July 3
|10 a.m. to 11 p.m.
|Topeka
|July 4
|10 a.m. to midnight
|Rossville
|June 27 - July 2
|8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
|Rossville
|July 3 - July 5
|8 a.m. to midnight
|Montara
|July 1 - July 3
|8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
|Montara
|July 4
|8 a.m. to midnight
|Silver Lake
|June 27 - July 2 and July 5
|9 a.m. to 10 p.m.
|Silver Lake
|July 3 - July 4
|9 a.m. to midnight
|Riley Co.
|July 1 - 4
|8 a.m. to midnight
Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.