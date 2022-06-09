Fourth of July Events: 2022

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With Independence Day quickly approaching, here is a list of ways to celebrate around the Capitol City.

Date Event City Address June 30 - July 4: 6 a.m. - 10 p.m. City Carnival Wamego 599 6th St. July 1: 11 a.m. South Steps Friday at the Kansas Statehouse Topeka SW 8th and SW Van Buren St. July 2: 8 a.m. - 11:30 p.m. 2022 Saint Marys Red, White and Blue Saint Marys 500 W Lasley St. July 2: 4 p.m. 4th of July UTV Parade Eskridge 400 block S Main St. July 2: 7 p.m. Summer Fireworks Extravaganza Topeka 455 SE Golf Park Blvd. July 3: 2 p.m .to dark Independence Day Celebration Clay Center 205 S 12th St. July 4: 10 a.m. to dark Spirit of Kansas Celebration Topeka - Lake Shawnee 29th and Croco Rd. July 4: 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. Spirit of Kansas Blues Festival Topeka 3137 SE 29th St. July 4: 11 a.m. Collins Park Neighborhood July 4th Parade Topeka SW Collins Ave. July 4: 2 p.m. 4th of July Golf Cart Parade Ozawkie 6504 Cherokee Ln. July 4: 5 - 8:30 p.m. Old Fashioned 4th of July in Swenson Park Lindsborg 400 N Main St. July 4: 6 - 10 p.m. Overbrook 4th of July Celebration Overbrook Highway 56 July 4: 6:30 p.m. Concert #6 - 4th of July Celebration Manhattan Central Park Rd. July 4: 7 - 9 p.m. Bob Seger tribute Silver Bullet at Sundown Salute! 4th of July Festival Milford Lake 3612 State Park Rd. July 4: 7 - 11 p.m. Wamego Fireworks Show Wamego Lincoln Ave.

If you have a Fourth of July Event that you would like included, email a description, location, date and time HERE.

Fireworks will also soon grace the skies of Northeast Kansas, here’s when they’re allowed:

Location Dates Hours Shawnee Co. June 27 - July 4 8 a.m. to midnight Auburn June 27 - July 4 8 a.m. to midnight Topeka July 3 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Topeka July 4 10 a.m. to midnight Rossville June 27 - July 2 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Rossville July 3 - July 5 8 a.m. to midnight Montara July 1 - July 3 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Montara July 4 8 a.m. to midnight Silver Lake June 27 - July 2 and July 5 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Silver Lake July 3 - July 4 9 a.m. to midnight Riley Co. July 1 - 4 8 a.m. to midnight

