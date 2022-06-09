Advertisement

Fourth of July Events: 2022

American Flag generic
American Flag generic(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With Independence Day quickly approaching, here is a list of ways to celebrate around the Capitol City.

DateEventCityAddress
June 30 - July 4: 6 a.m. - 10 p.m.City CarnivalWamego599 6th St.
July 1: 11 a.m.South Steps Friday at the Kansas StatehouseTopekaSW 8th and SW Van Buren St.
July 2: 8 a.m. - 11:30 p.m.2022 Saint Marys Red, White and BlueSaint Marys500 W Lasley St.
July 2: 4 p.m.4th of July UTV ParadeEskridge400 block S Main St.
July 2: 7 p.m.Summer Fireworks ExtravaganzaTopeka455 SE Golf Park Blvd.
July 3: 2 p.m .to darkIndependence Day CelebrationClay Center205 S 12th St.
July 4: 10 a.m. to darkSpirit of Kansas CelebrationTopeka - Lake Shawnee29th and Croco Rd.
July 4: 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.Spirit of Kansas Blues FestivalTopeka3137 SE 29th St.
July 4: 11 a.m.Collins Park Neighborhood July 4th ParadeTopekaSW Collins Ave.
July 4: 2 p.m.4th of July Golf Cart ParadeOzawkie6504 Cherokee Ln.
July 4: 5 - 8:30 p.m.Old Fashioned 4th of July in Swenson ParkLindsborg400 N Main St.
July 4: 6 - 10 p.m.Overbrook 4th of July CelebrationOverbrookHighway 56
July 4: 6:30 p.m.Concert #6 - 4th of July CelebrationManhattanCentral Park Rd.
July 4: 7 - 9 p.m.Bob Seger tribute Silver Bullet at Sundown Salute! 4th of July FestivalMilford Lake3612 State Park Rd.
July 4: 7 - 11 p.m.Wamego Fireworks ShowWamegoLincoln Ave.

If you have a Fourth of July Event that you would like included, email a description, location, date and time HERE.

Fireworks will also soon grace the skies of Northeast Kansas, here’s when they’re allowed:

LocationDatesHours
Shawnee Co.June 27 - July 48 a.m. to midnight
AuburnJune 27 - July 48 a.m. to midnight
TopekaJuly 310 a.m. to 11 p.m.
TopekaJuly 410 a.m. to midnight
RossvilleJune 27 - July 28 a.m. to 10 p.m.
RossvilleJuly 3 - July 58 a.m. to midnight
MontaraJuly 1 - July 38 a.m. to 10 p.m.
MontaraJuly 48 a.m. to midnight
Silver LakeJune 27 - July 2 and July 59 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Silver LakeJuly 3 - July 49 a.m. to midnight
Riley Co.July 1 - 48 a.m. to midnight

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At one point, 15 law enforcement vehicles from BNSF Police, Topeka Police and Shawnee Co....
KBI says officers used bean bags, other options before shooting man
Abortion-rights activists protest outside of the U.S. Supreme Court on Capitol Hill in...
Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade; states can ban abortion
Topeka Police officers investigate a shooting at SW Munson and Washburn.
Two injured in Central Topeka shooting
Timothy Glen Martins
Lawrence man sentenced to life in prison for sexual assault of his own children
Allan and Deborah Sylvester both face a single charge of unlawful sexual relations in...
Unlawful sexual relations charges filed against former Wamego teachers

Latest News

FILE
Commission to set calendar to recruit new Lyon, Chase Co. District Judge
FILE
Sunset Zoo amplifies conservation efforts for National Pollinator Week
Police chase
4-county chase, standoff land Colorado woman behind Kansas bars
Riley County Police Department/Facebook
RCPD searches for perp after van stolen from Manhattan pizzeria found