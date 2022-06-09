Advertisement

Earn a boatload of prizes with MHK Public Library Summer Reading Program

MHK Public Library Summer reading program sea of prizes
MHK Public Library Summer reading program sea of prizes(WIBW)
By Becky Goff
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 4:40 PM CDT
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Explore the ‘Ocean of Possibilities’ and have a ‘Whale of a good time’ while taking part in the Manhattan Public Library’s Summer Reading program.

The Summer reading program started on June 1st, but you can sign up anytime to participate in the program.

Readers who meet the goal of reading minutes by the end of July can pick up prizes donated by local businesses.

All ages are welcome to participate in the summer reading program, including those who prefer audio books or are too young to read.

“If the kids are not old enough to be able to read themselves, that includes like parents reading to the child, and then that time could also be used for the adult.” Manhattan Public Library, Head of Community Engagement, Maddy Ogle says.

You can find more information about the summer reading program at MHKLibrary.org.

