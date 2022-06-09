Advertisement

Drug search warrant served at SE Topeka home

(From Facebook Live) WIBW Eric Ives goes live from outside 2439 SE Illinois following a drug raid.
By Chris Fisher
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Dept. says details are forthcoming about an east Topeka drug raid late Thursday morning.

Members of the Topeka Police Dept. and Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office could be seen going in and out of a home at 2439 SE Illinois as our crews were there early Thursday afternoon.

Officials on-scene would only confirm that they were there for a narcotics warrant.

In an email sent to 13 NEWS, TPD Spokesperson Lt. Manuel Munoz said as of 3 p.m. Thursday that the investigation was still underway and additional details would be released as soon as investigators are finished.

13 NEWS spoke with a person who lives nearby who “wasn’t surprised” that law enforcement descended upon the particular home in question.

This is a developing story.

