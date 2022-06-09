Clinton Lake turns bright green, is being tested

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - Clinton Lake has turned bright green and further testing is going to be done in order to make sure the change in color isn’t due to harmful algae blooms.

According to an official Facebook page for the lake, reports have been received that there may be harmful algae blooms in the lake.

However, “the blooms are small and inconsistent” with harmful ones. That being said, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment is going to do further testing and help determine what should be done.

In the meantime, people are being asked to exercise caution and learn how to identify harmful algae blooms so they can avoid them. Information you can use to educate yourself is available here.

Exposure to harmful algae blooms is dangerous for humans and dogs.

Clinton Lake is just to the west of Lawrence, Kansas.

⚠️ CAUTION ⚠️ While they have not yet been confirmed by lab tests, we have been getting reports of potential harmful... Posted by Clinton Lake, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on Thursday, June 9, 2022

