Advertisement

Clinton Lake turns bright green, is being tested

Clinton Lake has turned green and is being tested to make sure that's not due to harmful algae...
Clinton Lake has turned green and is being tested to make sure that's not due to harmful algae blooms.(Via Clinton Lake, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on Facebook)
By Zoe Brown
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - Clinton Lake has turned bright green and further testing is going to be done in order to make sure the change in color isn’t due to harmful algae blooms.

According to an official Facebook page for the lake, reports have been received that there may be harmful algae blooms in the lake.

However, “the blooms are small and inconsistent” with harmful ones. That being said, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment is going to do further testing and help determine what should be done.

In the meantime, people are being asked to exercise caution and learn how to identify harmful algae blooms so they can avoid them. Information you can use to educate yourself is available here.

Exposure to harmful algae blooms is dangerous for humans and dogs.

Clinton Lake is just to the west of Lawrence, Kansas.

Related: Blue-green algae warning issued for lake in Wyandotte County

⚠️ CAUTION ⚠️ While they have not yet been confirmed by lab tests, we have been getting reports of potential harmful...

Posted by Clinton Lake, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on Thursday, June 9, 2022

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3900 block Carlson Rd.
Child dies from injuries in Carlson Road accident
Kyle Scott (Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections)
Man convicted of sexual assault of 3-year-old at daycare sentenced to life in prison
Ashley Dixon (left) and Jake Ludlum (right) are arrested after drugs are found in the vehicle...
Expired vehicle registration leads to Topeka meth arrest
Flames engulf a camper trailer behind 1525 SE Quincy Monday evening, June 8, 2022.
Fire destroys shed, camper near downtown Topeka
Augustine E. Covarrubias (right) and Nicholas W. Kinnard (left)
Two from KC arrested for meth after search warrant served in SW Topeka

Latest News

Jakel Webster
Man sentenced to prison for shooting clerk in face during attempted robbery
Newman Regional Health
Newman Regional staff complete first robotic-assisted surgery
Lawrence search warrant
Suspect arrested after LPD serves robbery, kidnapping-related search warrant
Carlson Rd. crash
Christ the King 5th-grader killed in Carlson Rd. accident
FILE
Kansas among worst states for racial equality in education