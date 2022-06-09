City of Topeka hand out computers to eligible residents to get digitally connected

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -The City of Topeka has a new digital equity program TSC Get Digital.

The program was made possible through a $250,000 grant from the Kansas Health Foundation.

The City of Topeka’s e-cycle event in April led to these smiles Wednesday night, computers donated by the community found new homes with eligible residents.

”It’s people over the age of 60 and who are LMI, low to moderate income individuals and they went through a pre-approved process so tonight, they are taking home their computers and getting them set up and getting in business,” said Bill Cochran.

The city used a $140,000 donation from Jayhawk Area Agency on Aging to refurbish the computers in order to give older residents the opportunity to engage in technology.

”The pandemic has shown that being able to reach out virtually is really important, older people have relatives that they need to learn how to reach out to their things especially with telehealth, not only about getting a computer, but learning how to use it,” said Lazone Grays.

”It’s important now, because if you go to any federal website it’s almost all done electronically, reports, all your forms and all that other stuff. This is an opportunity for us to reach that community that may have never had a computer before and get them all trained up,” said Cochran.

Grays says this is a good start in getting the community digitally connected.

”There is a lot of things that we need to do for the people that are under 60, but this goes to show that older people are just as interested in getting a computer and getting digitally connected like anyone else.”

The City of Topeka still has desktops to give away.

If you think you are eligible, click here to pre-qualify for a computer.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.