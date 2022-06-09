Advertisement

Child killed in Carlson Rd. accident identified as 11-year-old girl

3900 block Carlson Rd.
3900 block Carlson Rd.(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The child killed in the fatal car accident on Carlson Rd. on Wednesday night has been identified, as well as the driver.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says it has identified the child who was killed in a car accident on Carlson Rd. on Wednesday night, June 8, as Bella Conway, 11. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Caleb Conway, 40, of Topeka.

Just before 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 8, deputies said they were called to the 3900 block of NW Carlson Rd. with reports of an accident. When they arrived, they said they found a northbound Jeep Wrangler had gone off the road, into a culvert and rolled.

Deputies said the 40-year-old driver refused medical treatment, however, AMR was requested back at the scene after he started to complain of pain and was taken to the hospital. The child - a girl in the back seat - had been pronounced dead on the scene.

