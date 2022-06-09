Advertisement

Child dies from injuries in Carlson Road accident

3900 block Carlson Rd.
3900 block Carlson Rd.(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 8:45 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Co. authorities confirm a child has died following a single-vehicle accident south of Rossville.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says the accident happened before 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 3900 block of NW Carlson Rd. The driver of the vehicle refused medical treatment.

Carlson Rd. is closed in the area as authorities investigate the accident. Drivers are advised to use NW Hwy 75 to cross the Kansas River.

13 NEWS will update this story once any further information is available.

