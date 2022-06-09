Child dies from injuries in Carlson Road accident

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Co. authorities confirm a child has died following a single-vehicle accident south of Rossville.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says the accident happened before 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 3900 block of NW Carlson Rd. The driver of the vehicle refused medical treatment.

Carlson Rd. is closed in the area as authorities investigate the accident. Drivers are advised to use NW Hwy 75 to cross the Kansas River.

13 NEWS will update this story once any further information is available.

Sheriff Brian C. Hill announces a child has died as a result of injuries sustained during an accident in the 3900 block of NW Carlson Road this evening.



On Wednesday, June 8, 2022 shortly before 7:30pm, the Shawnee County Emergency Communications Center received multiple… https://t.co/LHYCEPoRp2 pic.twitter.com/GLOZEApgPt — Shawnee Co. Sheriff (@ShawneeSheriff) June 9, 2022

