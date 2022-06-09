Carbondale man arrested for meth after recognized for active warrant

CARBONDALE, Kan. (WIBW) - As Carbondale officers recognized a man with an active bench warrant and arrested him, they allegedly also found meth in his possession.

The Carbondale Police Department says Aaron Michael Lewis, 29, of Carbondale, was arrested after officers stopped him while he was walking on Wednesday night, June 8.

CPD said officers saw Lewis walking in the 500 block of N 4th St. and stopped him as he was known to have an active bench warrant from the City of Carbondale Municipal Court.

During the interaction, officers said Lewis was found to allegedly be in possession of illegal drugs and paraphernalia.

CPD said Lewis was arrested and booked into the Osage Co. Jail for possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia and an active bench warrant.

