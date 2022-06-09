Advertisement

Carbondale man arrested for meth after recognized for active warrant

Aaron Michael Lewis, 29
Aaron Michael Lewis, 29(Carbondale Police Department)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARBONDALE, Kan. (WIBW) - As Carbondale officers recognized a man with an active bench warrant and arrested him, they allegedly also found meth in his possession.

The Carbondale Police Department says Aaron Michael Lewis, 29, of Carbondale, was arrested after officers stopped him while he was walking on Wednesday night, June 8.

CPD said officers saw Lewis walking in the 500 block of N 4th St. and stopped him as he was known to have an active bench warrant from the City of Carbondale Municipal Court.

During the interaction, officers said Lewis was found to allegedly be in possession of illegal drugs and paraphernalia.

CPD said Lewis was arrested and booked into the Osage Co. Jail for possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia and an active bench warrant.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3900 block Carlson Rd.
Child dies from injuries in Carlson Road accident
Kyle Scott (Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections)
Man convicted of sexual assault of 3-year-old at daycare sentenced to life in prison
Ashley Dixon (left) and Jake Ludlum (right) are arrested after drugs are found in the vehicle...
Expired vehicle registration leads to Topeka meth arrest
Flames engulf a camper trailer behind 1525 SE Quincy Monday evening, June 8, 2022.
Fire destroys shed, camper near downtown Topeka
Augustine E. Covarrubias (right) and Nicholas W. Kinnard (left)
Two from KC arrested for meth after search warrant served in SW Topeka

Latest News

(File)
Road worker clipped by semi in work zone
Jakel Webster, 26
Man sentenced to prison for shooting clerk in face during attempted robbery
Thursday midday forecast
After a delayed opening, the Oakland Pool will finally be ready for swimmers on Saturday, June...
Oakland Pool to finally reopen to swimmers on Saturday