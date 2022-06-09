Advertisement

Camper fire spreads to structure near downtown Topeka

Flames engulf a camper trailer behind 1525 SE Quincy Monday evening, June 8, 2022.
Flames engulf a camper trailer behind 1525 SE Quincy Monday evening, June 8, 2022.(WIBW)
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 7:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A camper trailer caught fire behind a home near downtown Topeka, sending a thick plume of smoke into the air Wednesday evening.

The fire broke out just after 6 p.m. at 1525 SE Quincy.

The camper trailer was located behind the home, and was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived.

The flames spread to a structure, but it was unclear if it was a shed or part of the house.

This is a developing story. 13 NEWS will provide updated information as it becomes available.

