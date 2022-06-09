Camper fire spreads to structure near downtown Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A camper trailer caught fire behind a home near downtown Topeka, sending a thick plume of smoke into the air Wednesday evening.
The fire broke out just after 6 p.m. at 1525 SE Quincy.
The camper trailer was located behind the home, and was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived.
The flames spread to a structure, but it was unclear if it was a shed or part of the house.
This is a developing story. 13 NEWS will provide updated information as it becomes available.
