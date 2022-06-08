Woman hit by car Tuesday in Manhattan parking lot

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman was injured late Tuesday morning when she was hit by a car in a Manhattan parking lot, authorities said.

The incident was reported around 11:47 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Poyntz Avenue.

According to Riley County police, a 2016 Ford Edge hit a woman as she was running through a parking lot behind the Tallgrass Taphouse.

The woman who was hit by the car, identified as Felicity Tepe, 23, of Manhattan, was transported to Via Christi hospital for treatment of hip and back injuries.

No injuries were reported to the driver of the Ford, identified as Alyssa Doolittle Beaman, 21, of Manhattan.

