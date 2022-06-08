Advertisement

Wednesday forecast: Cooler the rest of the week

Next best chance of rain Thursday evening
By Doug Meyers
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 4:06 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - While there still may be a few leftover showers with an isolated t-storm through mid-morning, most of today will be dry as well as tonight.

The next best chance of rain will come through Thursday evening although there is a low chance for showers/storms Thursday afternoon. This could come with a risk of strong to severe storms (hail/wind threat). Once we get past tomorrow night’s storms, the active weather pattern will come to an end with mainly dry conditions in the extended forecast.

Normal High: 84/Normal Low: 63
Today: Isolated showers/storm through mid-morning with decreasing clouds. The humidity will gradually decrease as well so by the end of the day, it’ll be a nice evening. Highs in the upper 70s-low 80s. Winds N 5-15, gusts up to 20 mph.

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Lows in the mid-upper 50s. Winds become calm so it’ll be a nice night to have the windows open without worry of storms.

Tomorrow: Increasing clouds. Slight chance of showers/storms in the afternoon. Highs in the low-mid 80s. Winds S 5-10 mph.

The better chance of storms pushes through Thursday night. There does remain differences in the models on exact timing of when the highest chance of rain will be so this will need to be fine-tuned tomorrow. As of now it may be similar to last night with the timing with the storms moving into areas along the Nebraska border around sunset and progressing southeast through the evening and early overnight period.

Other than a left-over shower/storm Friday morning, most of Friday will be dry with partial clearing late in the day. Highs may be slightly cooler than Thursday with upper 70s-low 80s.

This weekend will start to warm up with 80s Saturday and 90s are possible on Sunday. In fact it’s possible that the 90° from the 8 day is still too cool. It is worth noting one of the models is indicating some light rain showers Saturday morning and Sunday morning but even if anything were to develop, we’re talking less than 0.10″ and other long range models are keeping the area dry.

Highs will reach the mid to possibly upper 90s Monday for the hottest day of the next 8 days before a cold front pushes through late Tuesday. Timing of the front will determine how hot it will get Tuesday and timing of the storms but will keep it for Tuesday night.

Taking Action:

  1. Any leftover showers/storms this morning shouldn’t last long and this afternoon will be dry.
  2. Low chance of storms Thursday afternoon (don’t cancel outdoor plans if you have any just stay updated on the latest forecast). Better chance of storms Thursday night with severe weather possible.
  3. Summer heat returns Sunday and lasts into Tuesday so 3 days of possibly intense heat in some areas. Lows Monday and Tuesday mornings will be stuck in the 70s so make sure you are ready for this with your AC and if you plan on doing any outdoor activities make sure you’re hydrated.
Mainly a hail/wind threat with a lower but not impossible risk for a brief tornado. These are going to be for storms anytime in the afternoon but especially in the evening.(SPC/WIBW)

