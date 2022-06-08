WATCH: Lee’s Summit viewers capture apparent funnel cloud on video
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Storms passed through the Kansas City area on Wednesday morning, and some viewers captured an apparent funnel cloud on video.
Tyler Herdman took this video below just before 2 a.m. north of 150 Highway in Lee’s Summit.
Tyler Lambert also was able to capture video from Wednesday morning. (see below)
If you have weather photos or videos, please send those here.
