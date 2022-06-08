Advertisement

WATCH: Lee’s Summit viewers capture apparent funnel cloud on video

Tyler Herdman captured this image just before 2 a.m. north of 150 Highway in Lee’s Summit.
Tyler Herdman captured this image just before 2 a.m. north of 150 Highway in Lee's Summit.
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Storms passed through the Kansas City area on Wednesday morning, and some viewers captured an apparent funnel cloud on video.

Tyler Herdman took this video below just before 2 a.m. north of 150 Highway in Lee’s Summit.

North of 150 Highway in Lee's Summit just after 2 a.m.
ALSO READ: BLOG: Early morning severe weather leaves damage in parts of KC, thousands without power

Tyler Lambert also was able to capture video from Wednesday morning. (see below)

An apparent funnel cloud captured on video in Lee's Summit. (Tyler Lambert)

If you have weather photos or videos, please send those here.

