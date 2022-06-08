Advertisement

United Way of Greater Topeka sponsors 3rd annual Day of Giving on Wednesday

From left, Gabrielle Tanner, Pine Ridge Prep principal, and Shelley Banzhaf, Pine Ridge Prep...
From left, Gabrielle Tanner, Pine Ridge Prep principal, and Shelley Banzhaf, Pine Ridge Prep building administrator, place books on a table Wednesday morning as they prepare for the United Way of Greater Topeka's third annual Day of Giving at the school, 1100 S.E. Highland Ave.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The United Way of Greater Topeka sponsored its third annual Day of Giving on Wednesday with special events across Topeka.

One of the highlights was at Pine Ridge Prep, a school for 3- and 4-year-olds at S.E. 11th and Highland in East Topeka.

Books, activity kits, sack lunches and Pineapple Dream treats were given away free of charge.

“Pine Ridge Prep is one of our book and activity distribution sites for our third annual Day of Giving,” said Marty Hillard, of the United Way of Greater Topeka. “It’s an event that we started in 2020.”

Hillard said the Day of Giving helps United Way staff members get out and see the work that organizations are doing in the capital city.

“Today is really special for me, because it’s just a great reminder of why we do the work we do at United Way of Greater Topeka,” said Marty Hillard, of the United Way of Greater Topeka, “why we foster conversations around education, financial stability, health on-grade achievement -- why we have all these great partners.”

He added that the Day of Giving “is a great opportunity to get back into the community, really get to work with people first-hand and give them a little bit of what we have to offer.”

A key component of the Day of Giving is for people to go online and make donations to the United Way of Greater Topeka so it can continue its work with organizations in the capital city.

“We invite folks in the Topeka community to continue to give back to all of the great partner organizations that we work with,” Hillard said, “learn more about the work that we do every day with them and just figure out different ways to get involved.”

Pine Ridge Prep Principal Gabrielle Tanner said she was thrilled to have the United Way at her school on Wednesday.

“This is an amazing opportunity for us here at Pine Ridge Prep, having the United Way come out and host part of their United Way of Giving at our site,” Tanner said. “It just means a lot to us.

“It gives us visibility. It shows, it highlights, our program that United Way helps to fund and shows what an incredible thing we’ve got going on over here in Pine Ridge Prep.”

Other events held in conjunction with the United Way of Greater Topeka’s Day of Giving included book and activity kit distributions at Quincy Elementary School, 1500 S.E. Quincy, and Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1275 S.W. Boswell. Lunches for youths also were provided at both sites.

Breakfasts celebrating the United Way of Greater Topeka’s Day of Giving also were held in the morning, along with volunteers from the 190th Air Refueling Wing of the Kansas National Guard painting and providing restoration work Wednesday afternoon at the Boys and Girls Clubs of Topeka, 500 S.E. 27th.

Individuals wishing to donate to the United Way of Greater Topeka during the Day of Giving can visit www.uwgtdayofgiving.org.

