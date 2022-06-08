TPS Foundation remembers former administrator at annual golf tournament

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Public Schools Foundation hosted its 29th annual golf tournament Wednesday, June 8, in honor of a former administrator.

People wanting to support the district’s students gathered at Great Life Shawnee Country Club Golf Course to tee off in the annual benefit.

According to the TPS Foundation Executive Director, Pamela Johnson-Betts, the tournament first started in memory of a former administrator.

“This foundation tournament has been going on 29 years and it does grow every year and we are so happy that the community supports us,” said Johnson-Betts. “We initially did the foundation tournament to support and honor an old administrator, his name was Win Tidwell, we carry on in his name. ‘Thank you Win for what you did for Topeka Public Schools and our community for continuing to support us.’”

