Topeka golfer looking forward to US Open trip

Beckler said Wednesday that he’ll have to grind to have a shot at winning, something he’s specialized in over the years.(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - 13 NEWS caught up with a former Ichabod representing Topeka in the 2022 US Open.

Topeka native Andrew Beckler tied qualified for the tournament earlier this week. He’s a Washburn Rural and Washburn university alum, he was named the Division II Jack Nicklaus National Player of the Year in 2021, tying for second at the NCAA golf national championships.

Beckler said Wednesday that he’ll have to grind to have a shot at winning, something he’s specialized in over the years.

“If you ask Vegas, you could probably get me at a good value, but I’m just going to go out there and give it my all,” Beckler said. “I’m going to soak it all in. It’s going to be a cool experience, but at the end of the day when I tee it up Thursday I’m going to focus on hitting the fairway, making the putt. That’s just what I do.”

The US Open tees off Thursday at 1 p.m. on NBC.

