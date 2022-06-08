TFD welcomes young women to annual Camp Courage

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Young women in Topeka are getting a chance to see firefighting action up close.

The Topeka Fire Department is once again conducting its annual Camp Courage, welcoming women between 14-20 years old to participate in exercises mimicking fire and rescue training. Captain Brian Box, whose daughter is in this year’s class, says Camp Courage helps encourage more women to consider firefighting as a career path.

“If they want to do this job when they get older, they’ve had an eye-opening experience,” Capt. Box said. “They’ve got to experience already, and maybe it will lead to some interest down the road.”

“It’s exhilarating just to see all these people who love doing what they do, doing what they do,” Carissa Box said.

Capt. Box says the camp also provides an opportunity for the firefighters to hone their skills while teaching the girls.

