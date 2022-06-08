State legislators to join Emporia Chamber for final Legislative Dialogue

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - State legislators have been invited to join the Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce for its final Legislative Dialogue for the 2022 session.

The Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce says its Government Matters Committee - along with the League of Women Voters - will host their final Legislative Dialogue for the 2022 session on Tuesday, June 14, at the Trusler Business Center, 719 Commercial St.

The Chamber noted that light refreshments will be available for the informal meeting and a mingle will start at 6 p.m. while the dialogue begins at 6:30.

According to the Chamber, state lawmakers who represent Lyon Co. - 17th District Senator Jeff Longbine, 60th District House Representative Mark Schreiber, and 76th District House Representative Eric Smith - have been invited to participate in the discussion.

The Chamber said the Legislative Dialogue is a series of community political forums organized annually by its Government Matters Committee and the local League of Women Voters. It said all Dialogues are open to the public and free to attend.

The Chamber indicated that this series provides an excellent chance for residents to voice their ideas and concerns to their elected officials. It said Legislators will open the Dialogue with updates and legislative matters.

The Chamber noted the event will close with a question and answer session.

