Shawnee Co. deputies attempt to identify pair connected to recent burglary
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Co. deputies are looking to identify two people who may be connected to a recent burglary.
The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says on Wednesday, June 8, deputies are attempting to identify two individuals who may be connected to a recent burglary.
The Sheriff’s Office said deputies would like to speak to the pair in reference to burglary, criminal damage and criminal use of a financial card connected to the investigation.
Anyone with information about the pair should call Detective Culver at 785-251-2796 or the Shawnee Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.
