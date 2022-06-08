Shawnee Co. deputies attempt to identify pair connected to recent burglary

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Co. deputies are looking to identify two people who may be connected to a recent burglary.

Shawnee Co. Deputies are looking to identify this pair who may be connected to a recent burglary on June 8, 2022. (Shawnee Co. Sheriff's Office)

The Sheriff’s Office said deputies would like to speak to the pair in reference to burglary, criminal damage and criminal use of a financial card connected to the investigation.

Anyone with information about the pair should call Detective Culver at 785-251-2796 or the Shawnee Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

