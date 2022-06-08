Advertisement

Second firearm in second day reported stolen out of Manhattan vehicle

FILE
FILE(Source: Associated Press)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A second firearm in just as many days has been reported stolen out of another Manhattan vehicle.

The Riley County Police Department says just after 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 7, a 44-year-old man reported to officers that his black Ruger LCR .38 Special revolver was stolen out of his car in the 1700 block of Laramie St.

Officers did note the vehicle had been left unlocked and said the estimated loss of the theft was about $450.

This is the second firearm stolen out of a Manhattan vehicle in just as many days. Just before 7 a.m. on Monday, June 6, a 24-year-old man reported his black Smith & Wesson AR-22 rifle and other items were stolen out of his truck in the 1000 block of Thurston St.

The thefts were about a mile apart from each other. RCPD said there is no evidence that the two thefts are connected.

Anyone with information about the crime has been asked to contact RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

