RCPD searches for man with active criminal threat, criminal damage warrant

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley Co. Police Department is on the hunt for a man with an active arrest warrant for criminal threat and criminal damage.

The Riley County Police Department took to Facebook on Wednesday afternoon, June 8, to ask residents to be on the lookout for John Zoll.

RCPD said Zoll currently has a warrant out for his arrest for criminal threat and criminal damage to property which holds a total bond of $10,000.

If anyone has seen Zoll or knows where he may be, they should call RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

