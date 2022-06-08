One killed, two injured Tuesday evening in Stafford County crash

ST. JOHN, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was killed and two others were injured in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday night in Stafford County in central Kansas, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 6:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of N.W. 10th Avenue, about four miles north of St. John.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2009 Dodge Ram 3500 pickup truck left the roadway to the right for an unknown reason.

The truck then re-entered the roadway and the driver overcorrected to the left.

The truck then left the roadway on the left side and struck an embankment, causing it to roll.

The driver and rear passenger were partially ejected, the patrol said.

The driver, Brian John Dalton, 49, of St. John, was pronounced dead at the scene. The patrol said Dalton wasn’t wearing a seat belt.

A passenger, Dylan Posthumus, 24, of St. John, was taken to Great Bend Hospital with serious injuries, the patrol said. Posthumus later was airlifted to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita. The patrol said Posthumus wasn’t wearing a seat belt.

Another passenger, Waldo Vorsatz, 25, of St. John, was taken to St. John Hospital with what were believed to be minor injuries, the patrol said. Vorsatz wasn’t wearing a seat belt, the patrol said.

