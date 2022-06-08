Advertisement

NWS: Confirmed EF1 tornado touches down near Marysville

The National Weather Service confirms an EF1 tornado touched down near Marysville on June 7,...
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The National Weather Service in Topeka says an EF1 tornado touched down near Marysville with wind speeds up to 93 miles per hour.

According to the NWS, just after 11 p.m., said the tornado resulted in minor structural damage in western Marshall Co. about 4 miles southwest of Marysville.

The NWS said the tornado was on the ground for nearly 3 miles for 3 minutes. It said the tornado was about 75 yards wide. No deaths and no injuries were reported.

The NWS noted that additional storm surveys are ongoing.

