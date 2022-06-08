NWS: Confirmed EF1 tornado touches down near Marysville

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The National Weather Service in Topeka says an EF1 tornado touched down near Marysville with wind speeds up to 93 miles per hour.

According to the NWS, just after 11 p.m., said the tornado resulted in minor structural damage in western Marshall Co. about 4 miles southwest of Marysville.

The NWS said the tornado was on the ground for nearly 3 miles for 3 minutes. It said the tornado was about 75 yards wide. No deaths and no injuries were reported.

The NWS noted that additional storm surveys are ongoing.

