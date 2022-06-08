Advertisement

Newman Regional staff complete first robotic-assisted surgery

The Newman Regional Health team completes its first successful robotic-assisted surgery on June 7, 2022.(Newman Regional Health)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - The team at Newman Regional Health has successfully completed its first robotic-assisted cholecystectomy.

Newman Regional Health says on Wednesday, June 8, the hospital’s first robotic-assisted surgery was performed by general surgeon Dr. Tim Harris and proctoring physician Dr. Jeremy Howes. It said the surge was a cholecystectomy performed with the fourth-generation da Vinci XI surgical system, Intuitive Surgical’s most capable and advanced instrument.

“This day marks yet another monumental and milestone moment in Newman Regional Health’s 100-year history,” said Bob Wright, Newman Regional Health CEO.

Newman said the da Vinci XI is a surgical robot for minimally invasive procedures which enhances performance with the creation of a natural extension of the surgeon’s eyes and hands. At the hospital, it said the services which could benefit from the system include general surgery, urology, obstetrics and gynecology.

“The initiation of the robotics program at Newman Regional Health is such a benefit to the health needs of those within Lyon and surrounding counties,” said Dr. Rebecca Douglass, Newman Regional Health Medical Partners general surgeon.  “This will provide our community with the most effective and less invasive options for their surgical care.  The improved visualization and precision in our dissection during surgeries will help us continue to improve patient outcomes for years to come.”

NRH said robotic surgeries are preferred for certain procedures over open procedures for the following:

  • Decreased post-operative pain,
  • Decreased use of narcotic pain medication,
  • Decreased length-of-stay for hospital post-operative admission,
  • Better visualization due to the 3D high-definition views, and
  • A greater range of motion due to the ergonomics of the robot versus laparoscopic instruments.

“I’m very excited to have robotics in the community,” said Dr. Harris, a general surgeon in Emporia for more than 30 years. “This availability will keep more surgeries local as well as enhance recruitment for new surgeons in the years ahead.”

Newman also noted that doctors who use the da Vinci XI for surgical cases are already highly skilled in laparoscopic surgeries and undergo additional training to be certified, which includes:

  • A two-day surgeon-led education in Houston, TX with classroom and cadaver training,
  • Simulator training with the surgical team at their home hospital, and
  • Completion of at least two cases supervised by a highly experienced robotic surgeon at their home hospital.

NRH said it is one of only three Critical Access Hospitals in the state to now offer robotic-assisted surgical procedures.

To learn more about robotic-assisted surgeries, click HERE.

