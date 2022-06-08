Advertisement

National Weather Service confirms EF1 tornado in Republic Co.

By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The National Weather Service confirmed an EF1 tornado touched down near Narka on Tuesday night.

The National Weather Service in Topeka says around 10:15 p.m. on Tuesday, June 7, an EF1 tornado touched down in Republic Co. near Narka with wind speeds of up to 90 miles per hour.

The NWS said the weak tornado produced damage in far Northeast Republic Co. from Narka southeast to the Washington Co. border. It said the tornado was on the ground for just over 3 miles and lasted about 10 minutes.

According to the NWS, the 75-yard tornado ended about 3 miles southeast of Narka.

