Marshall calls on U.S. House to consider bill to protect Supreme Court justices

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senator Roger Marshall has called on U.S. House leaders to consider a bill that protects Supreme Court justices following the arrest made at Justice Kavanaugh’s house.

On Wednesday, June 8, after the news that an armed man was found outside Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s home, U.S. Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) says he called on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to protect the justices.

On May 9, Sen. Marshall said the U.S. Senate passed the Supreme Court Police Parity Act of 2022, which grants justices security-related authorities equal to the legislative and executive branches. So far, he said Speaker Pelosi has refused to take up the legislation in the House of Representatives.

“Now, more than ever, our Supreme Court Justices need to be protected at all costs. Nancy Pelosi needs to set aside her January 6th Committee and other partisan spectacles and pass the Supreme Court Police Parity Act immediately. It is a dereliction of duty that she’s waited this long. Justice cannot be served under the threat of mob violence – we must protect all justices and their families,” Marshall said.

