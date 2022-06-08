Man convicted of sexual assault of 3-year-old at daycare sentenced to life in prison
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The man convicted of sexually assaulting a 3-year-old at a Southwest Topeka in-home daycare has been sentenced to life in prison.
On Wednesday, June 8, Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay says Kyle C. Scott, 35, of Topeka, was sentenced to life in prison for the sexual assault of a 3-year-old girl at a Southwest Topeka daycare.
Kagay noted that the stems arose from an incident where the 3-year-old had been attending an in-home daycare facility in Southwest Topeka on Aug. 21, 2019. After the child told family members what had happened, they immediately contacted law enforcement.
The Topeka Police Department said officers opened a subsequent investigation and arrested Scott on Aug. 22, 2019. He was convicted after a jury trial in March 2022.
On Wednesday, Kagay said Scott sat before the Court for sentencing. He was sentenced to two terms of life in prison to run concurrently for Aggravated Indecent Liberties with a Child and Rape. He will also be required to serve a minimum of 25 years in prison before he becomes eligible for parole.
Kagay said Shawnee Co. District Judge David Debenham presided over the trial and sentencing of Scott. He had been charged with two counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child and one count each of rape and lewd and lascivious behavior.
Kagay said in March after the jury had convicted Scott, that he would seek life in prison.
The case of Kyle C. Scott
Man faces child sex charges after incident involving 3yo at Topeka day care
A man faces child sex charges following an incident at an in-home daycare in Topeka last week, the Shawnee Co. District Attorney Office says.
Judge denies lowering $1m bond in sex assault of 3yo
On Wednesday shortly after a judge heard the phrase "sex addiction" surfaced when police investigators were questioning Kyle C. Scott in the reported sex assault of a 3-year-old girl, the judge denied a defense request to lower Scott's bond from $1 million to $75,000.
Man charged in child's sex assault wants bond reduced
A man charged with sexually assaulting a 3-year-old girl at a west Topeka day care is asking a judge to reduce his bond from $1 million to $75,000.
Defendant faces 4 felony charges in sexual assault of 3yo girl
A judge bound over a 35-year-old man on Monday on four charges of sexually assaulting a 3-year-old at a west Topeka home day care.
