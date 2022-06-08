Advertisement

Man accused of shooting gun during chase charged with 4 counts of aggravated assault

FRANKLIN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The man accused of chasing a vehicle out of Douglas Co. into Franklin Co. and firing a gun at the other driver has been charged with four counts of aggravated assault for the alleged incident.

On Tuesday, June 7, the Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Office said the Franklin Co. Attorney’s Office formally charged Devin Fuller, 22, of Baldwin City, for a chase out of Douglas Co. which resulted in gunshots fired in Franklin Co.

The Sheriff’s Office noted that Fuller’s case had been forwarded to the Attorney’s Office earlier in the week.

Fuller has been charged with Criminal Use of Weapons, Criminal Threat, Criminal Discharge of a Firearm, and four counts of Aggravated Assault.

Around 6:30 a.m. on June 3, the Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to the 4500 block of US 59 Highway in Franklin Co. after Fuller had allegedly chased another vehicle out of Douglas Co. and fired a gun at the other driver.

The Sheriff’s Office also noted that Fuller is being held on a $250,000 cash or surety bond.

