Man accused of officer-involved shooting released from hospital, arrested

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - The man hospitalized after an officer-involved shooting in Junction City was arrested on Tuesday after his release.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says just after 9:15 p.m. on Tuesday, June 7, Carlton W. Solton Jr., 36, of Junction City was arrested after he was discharged from Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka.

Solton was arrested by KBI agents, the Topeka Police Department and the Geary Co. Sheriff’s Office for an officer-involved shooting in Junction City on May 21.

Solton was booked into the Geary Co. jail for two counts of aggravated assault, three counts of aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer and criminal use of weapons.

The KBI said a bond of $50,000 has been set for Solton as the investigation concludes and case findings are submitted to the Geary Co. Attorney for review.

Just after 5:30 p.m., on May 21, KBI said agents were called to Junction City to investigate an officer-involved shooting. The investigation found that around 5:15 p.m., in the 700 block of W 11th St., a woman called 911 to report a man outside her home waving a handgun and threatening her.

KBI said after the Junction City Police Department arrived, an officer saw a man who matched the description of the suspect running away. During the ensuing chase, officers saw the man, later identified as Solton, had a handgun and heard shots fired from his direction as they saw the gun pointed at them.

Carlton Solton, Jr. was arrested after a foot chase with authorities on Thursday. (Geary Co. Sheriff's Office)

As an officer caught up to Solton, KBI said a fight occurred and the officer fired his gun at him and hit Solton multiple times. Solton was rushed to the hospital for treatment of his injuries.

The KBI noted that no law enforcement officials were injured in the shooting, however, one bystander from Junction City was.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.