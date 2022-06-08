KCDC offering new discount to military families

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Children’s Discovery Center hopes to reach area military families with its new partnership.

With help from Briggs Auto and USO Kansas, the Kansas Children’s Discovery Center is offering a new 10 percent discount to military families for the next year.

They say the museum can offer a fun environment for kids going through a different experience than most.

“Play is healing, play is exciting, and it’s the way kids learn, so we’re excited to remove a barrier to that play,” KCDC President Dene Mosier said.

“This is a great opportunity to give the families something that’s entertainment but is still educational,” Mark Claussen, with USO Kansas, said.

The Kansas Children’s Discovery Center is located at 4400 SW 10th, in Gage Park.

