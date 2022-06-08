Advertisement

Kansas gas prices hit record high Wednesday

By Jared Broyles
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas hit a record high in gas prices on Wednesday.

AAA reports the average price for unleaded gas is $4.56 per gallon. Meanwhile, the Capital City is among the cities with the lowest prices in Northeast Kansas at $4.51 per gallon - 2 cents higher than the AAA average.

Riley and Geary counties have an average of $4.58 per gallon. Osage Co. is the highest in the area with $4.60 per gallon.

AAA indicates the highest gas prices in Kansas come from Wallace Co. at $4.75.

The national average was reported at $4.87.

To see AAA’s local gas prices, click HERE.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amanda Bulger
Topeka Police report arrest in connection to Dillons stabbing
FILE - Law enforcement and emergency responders from several jurisdictions responded to a crash...
Oklahoma woman killed, three children injured in Lyon Co. wreck
Target is working with suppliers to cover costs for their vendors whose orders are being...
Facing huge inventory, Target cuts vendor orders, prices
Augustine E. Covarrubias (right) and Nicholas W. Kinnard (left)
Two from KC arrested for meth after search warrant served in SW Topeka

Latest News

Kansas hits record high for gas prices
Kansas gas prices hit record high Wednesday
2022 UWGT Day of Giving
2022 Day of Giving
Woman hit by car in Manhattan parking lot
Woman hit by car Tuesday in Manhattan parking lot
Second gun stolen from Manhattan vehicle
Second firearm in second day reported stolen out of Manhattan vehicle
FILE - The United Way of Greater Topeka celebrates its Day of Giving on Wednesday, June 9,...
2022 Day of Giving