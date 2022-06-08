Kansas gas prices hit record high Wednesday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas hit a record high in gas prices on Wednesday.

AAA reports the average price for unleaded gas is $4.56 per gallon. Meanwhile, the Capital City is among the cities with the lowest prices in Northeast Kansas at $4.51 per gallon - 2 cents higher than the AAA average.

Riley and Geary counties have an average of $4.58 per gallon. Osage Co. is the highest in the area with $4.60 per gallon.

AAA indicates the highest gas prices in Kansas come from Wallace Co. at $4.75.

The national average was reported at $4.87.

To see AAA’s local gas prices, click HERE.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.