Advertisement

Kansas Appeals Court Judge Anthony Powell will soon retire

13 News at Six
By Tori Whalen
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Appeals Court Judge Anthony Powell plans to retire on June 30.

A court spokesperson announced Monday, June 6, that Powell intends to step down from the court, which he has served since January 2013.

Before being appointed to the appeals court, Powell was a district court judge in Sedgwick Co. for 11 years. He also served four terms in the Kansas House of Representatives.

Governor Laura Kelly has now 60 days from the day the position becomes vacant to appoint a replacement.

A majority of the Kansas Senate must approve the appointment in order for the appointee to become an Appeals Court Judge.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Chevrolet Z71 came to rest after crashing into a Mr. Goodcents restaurant sign in North...
North Topeka fatal accident likely due to medical episode
Amanda Bulger
Topeka Police report arrest in connection to Dillons stabbing
Law enforcement and emergency responders from several jurisdictions responded to a crash on the...
1 killed, 3 children hurt in Turnpike crash near Emporia
Marshall man dies after rollover crash, fire
Teen dies in western Kansas rollover
Riley Co. Police Dept.
RCPD: Woman punched then shot early Sunday morning

Latest News

For the second year in a row, volunteers from the Topeka Moms Demand Action group on Tuesday...
Topeka Moms Demand Action group sponsors gunlock giveaway
Kansas Appeals Court Judge Anthony Powell plans to retire on June 30.
Kansas Appeals Court Judge Anthony Powell will soon retire
TFI, also known as The Family Initiative, hosted a ceremony on Tuesday, June 7, for family...
TFI Reunification ceremony focuses on importance of family
TFI, also known as The Family Initiative, hosted a ceremony on Tuesday, June 7, for family...
TFI Reunification ceremony focuses on importance of family