Kansas Appeals Court Judge Anthony Powell will soon retire

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Appeals Court Judge Anthony Powell plans to retire on June 30.

A court spokesperson announced Monday, June 6, that Powell intends to step down from the court, which he has served since January 2013.

Before being appointed to the appeals court, Powell was a district court judge in Sedgwick Co. for 11 years. He also served four terms in the Kansas House of Representatives.

Governor Laura Kelly has now 60 days from the day the position becomes vacant to appoint a replacement.

A majority of the Kansas Senate must approve the appointment in order for the appointee to become an Appeals Court Judge.

