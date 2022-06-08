Advertisement

Homeless advocates take requests to City Council

City Council on homeless policy changes
By Victoria Cassell
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Homeless residents and their advocates took the podium during Tuesday’s public comments time.

Ken Saffer said the city did not go through his personal items and save them before bulldozing where he lived.

Social worker Dr. Russell Burton apologized for his tone but says more needs to be done.

“Unfortunately it’s not something that I enjoy doing. I don’t want to have to be frank with the city council in that way. I have no choice, it’s just something that needs to be done”, he says.

Burton called on the city to store personal items for 60 days instead of 30 days, add showers, porta potties and dumpsters to the site and require outreach workers to visit before a camp is bulldozed and remain until city workers leave.

Interim City Manager, Bill Cochran, says the city followed all guidelines.

“So when they also talk about items were destroyed or taken that’s not true either. They were given plenty of opportunity and you know what happens is a lot of those people know that they’re gonna come back so they set it aside so it’s out of their way, so we don’t throw it away, and we didn’t throw away generators. We didn’t throw away any of that stuff”, he says.

The city also says they gave people enough time to move their items, and ensured nothing remaining required storage, before beginning the clean-up.

Dr. Burton says he won’t stop until the homeless’ needs are met

Burton says “We’ll be back again. We’ll be back and we’ll name and shame and we’ll bring more folks because they are upset they lost everything so we’ll be back and we’ll be back and we’ll be back and we’ll be back again”.

