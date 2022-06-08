Gas prices jump to record highs in Kansas, Shawnee county

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Prices for unleaded regular gas have hit a new record high in Kansas and Shawnee county. If high prices are making you think twice about your next outing, there are some steps you can take to lower your cost.

“Consolidate your trips,” said Scott Martin, a retail sales associate for Triple A in Topeka. “If you’re going to be out and running errands and you’ve got something you’ve got to do tomorrow, maybe you could do it today instead of tomorrow.”

Martin also suggests lightning your load and travelling the speed limit.

“If you’re going to be on the road travelling, drive the speed limit,” said Martin. “If you have cruise control, set your cruise control so that it maintains the constant speed. Make sure that your vehicle is properly serviced. Your tires are properly inflated. If you are carrying stuff on top of your car, take it off. It causes drag on your vehicle.”

The high gas prices do have most people complaining about pain at the pump, but Kansas corn growers say that the high prices for gasoline means higher prices on ethanol which in turn drives up the price for corn.

“The one good aspect of fuel prices being what they are is that it is helping the ethanol industry,” said Marvin Kaus, a farmer from western Kansas stopping for gas in Topeka. “We raise corn and we grow fuel so it does have somewhat of a return effect on it.”

Even with the higher corn prices, Kaus still says it isn’t worth the extra cost for fuel on the farm.

“I wish there was more we could do about it, but we just have to bite the bullet and do what we can,” said Kaus.

If you are planning a road trip soon and want to fill up on the “cheap”, an excellent resource is gasprices.aaa.com. Here you can check the gas prices in each scounty in the state down to which city offers the cheapest average price per gallon of gas.

