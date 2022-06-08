Advertisement

Former Fulbright scholar returns to K-State from Ukraine

KSU visiting professor, Antonina Broyaka and College of Agriculture, Dean Ernie Minton
By Becky Goff
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 9:05 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A former Fulbright scholar from the Ukraine has moved back to Manhattan with her two children, after leaving behind her husband in Ukraine back in March.

Antonina Broyaka, who attended Kansas State University nearly two decades ago, and studied agricultural economics before returning to Ukraine.

Broyaka will now be researching solutions for the potential global food shortage, while back in the Little Apple, as Ukrainian grain exports are being blocked by Russia.

“Thinking forward to how this conflict may impact global food security and what some of the solutions might be.” KSU College of Agriculture, Dean Ernie Minton says.

“That is really important for us to unblock those ports because Ukraine produces… usually produced… and produced in the past much more than we consume.” KSU visiting professor from Vinnytsia National Agrarian University in Ukraine Antonina Broyaka says.

Broyaka was the dean of the agricultural economics department at Vinnytsia National Agrarian University, before leaving Ukraine.

